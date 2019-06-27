Kenya: Photos Bring Relatives to Tears in Monica Kimani Murder Trial

An officer who visited the house of Ms Monica Nyawira Kimani, who was killed at her home in Lamuria apartments, Nairobi, last September, Tuesday took to the witness box with vivid descriptions of the crime scene.

Ms Jennifer Jepkosgey, a scene of crime officer was the second prosecution witness to take the stand in the murder trial in which Mr Joseph Irungu and Ms Jacqueline Maribe are accused of killing Ms Kimani, 28.

BATHTUB

Her testimony came with graphic photos of the victim's body, which saw some people in the packed courtroom cry.

"Photos number 33, 34 and 35 show the upper part of the deceased's body in the bathtub with her hands tied at the back, a masking tape on the mouth, injuries on her neck and a mobile phone beside her," Ms Jepkosgey said.

The photos showed that, apart from the injuries on her neck, Kimani did not suffer any other visible injuries. Her legs were also tied together.

While the photos showed Kimani gagged with a white tape, Dr Peter Muriuki Ndegwa, who conducted a postmortem examination on the woman's body on September 24 -- four days after she died on September 20 -- told the court that he did not see tape.

He said that Kimani died of haemorrhage due to a severe neck injury caused by a sharp instrument.

Dr Ndegwa added that there was a likelihood that Kimani was sexually abused, since police had asked for samples from her liver, kidney, fingernails and hair for toxicology tests.

BRUISES

He said Kimani's hands were tied together, as were her legs, and that blood had oozed from her nose. He said the body was pale, a sign of low blood circulation.

The doctor disclosed that the body, which had a slit throat, had bruises around the waist.

Meanwhile lawyer Hassan Nandwa, representing Mr Irungu, argued that Kimani could have died of starvation since the postmortem report did not indicate whether or not there was food in her stomach.

The prosecution, through Ms Catherine Mwaniki, said the issues it wants to prove are the person who attacked Kimani, that Mr Irungu was in her company, and the person who attempted to cover up the murder.

They also wish to prove that there was no fight or self-defence and that Mr Irungu and Ms Maribe are the principle offenders.