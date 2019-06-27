Nigeria: Jonathan Approved, Abiodun Supplied Ammunition - Amosun

Former Ogun State Governor Ibikunle Amosun yesterday said his government legitimately purchased the 13 units of Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs), 1000 units of AK 47 rifles, two million rounds of ammunition,1000 units of bullet proof vests and 500 bullet proof helmets and other security communication gadgets.

Amosun, in a statement by his spokesman, Rotimi Durojaiye, said his administration got the approval from the Office of the National Security Adviser to former President Goodluck Jonathan.

He recalled that his government had committed "substantial funds" into procurement of hard and soft ware in 2012 in order to combat myriads of security challenges in the state.

He said the security gadgets were publicly handed over to the then Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar, in April, 2012.

He said it was remainder of gadgets that he handed over to the Commissioner of Police on May 28, but clarified that "Not a single AK 47 rifle was handed over at the event."

Amosun also said the incumbent governor, Dapo Abiodun, was the main supplier of some of the security assets, including the Armoured Personnel Carriers which he reportedly handed over to the police at the expiration of his tenure.

But reacting through his Chief Press Secretary, Abiodun Kunle Somorin, Governor Abiodun wondered why Amosun would mention his name in what he termed "arms scandal."

"I read of Armoured Personnel Carriers - vehicles, not arms or ammunition. Did he default in supplying according to the terms of the contract?

"What's the motivation for bringing the governor's name into the arms scandal? I consider it distracting or part of the grand plot to smear Dapo Abiodun."