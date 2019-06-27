Mozambique: Seven Die in Mocimboa da Praia Attack

Maputo — In the latest attack by Islamic fundamentalists in the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado, the insurgents killed seven people in the Dacia administrative post, in Mocimboa da Praia district.

The Defence Minister himself, Salvador M'tumuke, confirmed the attack to the independent newssheet "Carta de Mocambique". He said the raid took place before dawn on Monday, but gave no further details.

As for the claim by the self-styled "Islamic State" that it had attacked a position of the Mozambican Armed Forces (FADM) in Mocimboa da Praia, M'tumuke said this was no more than an allegation.

"There are people who want to destabilise the country, just as was the case during the 16 year war", he added - the reference is to the war waged by the apartheid backed Renamo rebels between 1977 and 1992.

M'tumuke stressed the need for the population of Cabo Delgado to denounce the movements of the insurgents to the authorities. He guaranteed that the defence and security forces will continue to defend national sovereignty.

The insurgency began in October 2017, with attacks against police positions in Mocimboa da Praia. It subsequently spread to adjacent districts such as Palma, Nangade and Macomia.