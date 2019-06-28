Kenya: Here Is Tanzanian MP's Threatening Response to Jaguar

Livingston Lusinde, a Member of Parliament in Tanzania, has threatened to call for a rally on Monday and order for all Kenyans working in Tanzania to be beaten up and kicked out of the country.

Mr Lusinde, who is MP for Mtera and a CCM member, made the remarks in the Tanzanian Parliament while also insisting that fellow MPs were wasting time discussing a mere statement from an individual.

In an amateur video making rounds on social media, the MP is heard asking MPs not to waste their time discussing agenda of one Member of Parliament, in reference to Starehe MP Charles Njagua, and instead focus on better debates as he had a better idea.

TANZANIA'S THREAT

"Yule ni mbunge mmoja leo tunatumia time ya bunge nzima kumjadili kama nchi wakati majibu yanaweza yakatolewa na mbunge mmoja na mkutano Jumatatu na mimi nitatoa amri wakenya wanaofanya kazi hapa tutawapiga warudi kwao Kenya. Jambo litakuwa limekwisha," he says in the video.

"Mheshimiwa Spika tusitumie kauli ya bunge mzima kujadili jambo la aina hii huo ni uoga, wabunge wanamna hii ni waoga na ili Taifa litateketezwa na wabunge wa namna hii," he adds.

Tanzanian Speaker Job Ndugai is heard asking the MP to seat down with some MPs heard screaming and laughing at his sentiments.

GOVERNMENT'S POSITION

Mr Njagua was on Wednesday afternoon arrested over his alleged xenophobic remarks against foreign investors doing business in Kenya.

In the viral video Jaguar threatened to have all foreigners doing business in his constituency kicked out of the country.

The sentiments have caused a diplomatic tiff between the two countries even as the Kenyan Government on Tuesday denounced Jaguar's sentiments.

Through government spokesman Cyrus Oguna, Kenya said that the statements did not reflect the position of the government.