Nigeria: Bayelsa Has Taken Shape Under Dickson Administration - Jonathan

Yenagoa — Former President Goodluck Jonathan, has hailed the developmental strides of Bayelsa State governor, Mr Seriake Dickson, saying the state has taken shape under his administration.

Jonathan during the inauguration of the state Peoples' Democratic Party Elders Advisory Council in Government House, Yenagoa, praised Dickson for a building a befitting edifice as office complex and official residence for the Governor and Deputy.

In a statement by the Special Adviser on Media Relations to the governor, Mr. Fidelis Soriwei, yesterday, he recalled that former governors of the state including himself, used to reside in bungalows while in office, noting that the edifice has also provided office space for other appointees and staff.

He said: "Let me use this opportunity to appreciate the governor for this office. I am saying this because this is the first time am entering the office and luckily all of us here are part of this story from 1996 and then of course as politicians when we took over May 1999.

"I knew that we started by using a bungalow, the party secretariat as the Government House office and so on, the governor started from living in a bungalow, the deputy also in a bungalow, that was how we started and now the state has taken shape."

In his remark, Governor Dickson said the PDP was poised to retain its control of the state as the gubernatorial election scheduled for November 16, 2019, draws closer.

He called on all gubernatorial aspirants under the platform of the PDP to avoid attacking one another but to focus attention on the subversive activities of the opposition in the state."