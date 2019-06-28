27 June 2019

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Mali - Angola's Vice President Ends Three-Day Visit

Tagged:

Related Topics

Bamako — Angolan Vice President of Republic Bornito de Sousa Thursday left Bamako city, Mali, after a three-day visit aimed to pay tribute to the former UN special representative of the Secretary General to Angola, Alioune Blondin Beye.

Bornito de Sousa, who attended the event, on behalf of the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, was welcomed by the President of Mali, Boubakar Keita, with whom he discussed the state of bilateral relations.

In Bamako, the Angolan Vice president also attended the launching ceremony of a book on Alioune Blondin Beye, a Malian diplomat who was killed in an air crash on June 26, 1998, near Abidjan, Côte d'Ivore.

Angola

Three Killed in Collision Between Vehicles

Three people killed and six others sustained injuries Wednesday in a collision between a mini bus and a light motor… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.