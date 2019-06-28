27 June 2019

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Three Killed in Collision Between Vehicles

Luanda — Three people killed and six others sustained injuries Wednesday in a collision between a mini bus and a light motor vehicle on National Highway number 100 in the region of Longa, Quiçama municipality, in Luanda

Four people, who sustained serious injury, were rushed to the coastal Cuanza Sul Provincial Hospital, in Sumbe city, aged between 20 and 40.

Fire-brigade spokesman, Faustino Minguês, told Angop Thursday that the three victims were in the light motor vehicle, which was completely damaged.

The 100 National Highway connects the provinces of Luanda / Cuanza Sul and Benguela.

The accident happened at the border between Luanda and Cuanza Sul, about 180 kilometers from the country's capital.

