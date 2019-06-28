Nigeria/Madagascar: Rohr Wants No Further Distractions As Eagles Focus On Madagascar

Super Eagles Head Coach Genort Rohr wants all the distractions caused by the dispute over allowances to be settled finally before Nigeria roll out tank against Madagascar in the last Group B clash on Sunday.

Speaking yesterday in Alexandria, the Franco-German gaffer said in as much as Nigeria has began the group phase very well, nothing should be allowed to put a wedge on Eagles good fortunes.

"I hope that the things that were decided yesterday (Wednesday) will be done so that everybody can focus on the next game (against Madagascar)," he stated.

Rohr insisted that the decision taking on Wednesday by Eagles before the game against Guinea, should help to stem any further bickery over bonuses and allowances.

Leganes of Spain defender Kenneth Omeruo's header in the 73rd minute off the corner kick by Moses Simon was all that Nigeria needed to pick maximum points from Guinea's Syli National and the ticket to the Round of 16.

The Super Eagles manager who stated that he was satisfied with the performance of the five new players introduced in the match against Guinea, said that the players had the same spirit as those that they replaced.

"Starting the game at 4:30 pm was difficult for the players; it was hot and not easy. I want to say congratulations to all the players of both teams, because they did well in the game.

"We started slowly because we knew Guinea has a good team, good organisation. We changed five starting players and the spirit was the same. It was not easy to prepare for the match because today (Wednesday) was a special day.

"But finally, my players showed they are professionals and in the second half, with passion they showed they could make a difference," he said, adding that he was happy for the goal scored by Umeruo through the corner kick.

"We have been trying the corner kick situation during our training in camp and I am happy that we scored through the corner kick. It is good to know that we have qualified even with our next game against Madagascar. But we will play to win our game," he concluded.