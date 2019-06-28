Rwanda: Kagame, First Lady in Botswana

President Paul Kagame and First Lady Jeannette Kagame are scheduled to arrive in Gaborone, Botswana today for a two day State Visit at the invitation of President Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi.

The visit aims to strengthen bilateral relations. Both Heads of State last met in January 2019 in the margins of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

While in Botswana, the President and First Lady will tour the FeedMaster Botswana Facility, a cattle feedlot in the outskirts of Gaborone where they will be shown best practices in upgrading the condition of cattle before it is processed into beef exports.

President Kagame and his host are scheduled to hold a tête-à-tête today followed by a joint press briefing tomorrow

Later today, President Kagame and First Lady Jeannette Kagame will attend a State Banquet hosted in their honour.