Rwanda: First Lady Jeannette Kagame Tours Children's Clinical Centre of Excellence in Botswana

First Lady Jeannette Kagame on Thursday toured a children clinical centre of excellence in Botswana, as part of the ongoing visit by her and President Paul Kagame to the southern African country.

The First Lady and President Kagame started their two-day state visit to Botswana yesterday, which aims at strengthening bilateral ties between the two countries.

First Lady Jeannette Kagame and Imbuto Foundation's Director General, Ms Sandrine Umutoni, during the presentation on the Botswana-Baylor Children's Clinical Centre of Excellence. / Courtesy

According to a statement from her office, Mrs. Kagame, in company of her counterpart, First Lady Neo Masisi, visited the Botswana-Balyor Children's Clinical Centre of Excellence.

The state-of-the-art facility offers treatment and care, free of charge, to HIV infected children, adolescents, young adults and their families across Botswana.

The centre also offers cancer care.

First Lady Jeannette Kagame during the presentation on the Botswana-Baylor Children's Clinical Centre of Excellence.

Located in the capital Gaborone, the centre is a public-private partnership between the Botswana Government and the Baylor College of Medicine through the Baylor International Pediatric AIDS initiative.

It has been operational since 2003.

For the tour, the First Ladies were joined by representatives of the Ministry of Health and Wellness among other officials.

Meanwhile the two first ladies later on Thursday joined the Heads of State for a state banquet organised on behalf of the Rwandan President and the First Lady.