Malawi: Minister Encourages Entrepreneurship Spirit Among the Youth

Minister of Labour, Skills and Innovation, Martha Mhone has called on Technical Education Vocational and Entrepreneurship Training Authority (TEVETA) to advance their mission on ensuring the development of skills among the youth.

She made the remarks during an orientation visit at the TEVETA offices to familiarize herself on the specific roles of the organization.

"It is evident that skills development is a key area of government's agenda for developing this country

"The visit today has made me to realize that the TEVETA plays a big role in championing the government agenda of providing survival skills to Malawian youth" the Minister stated.

Mhone pledged that the Ministry would embark on constructing more Community Colleges in the country in order to increase intake and empower the youth.

TEVETA Executive Director, Wilson Nkhoma said the visit has challenged them to find innovative solutions that will ensure that their graduates easily find attachments.

"Currently we have 28 Community Technical Colleges but if we cascade those colleges to the constituencies we are going to have 193 colleges. We believe when we have these colleges at constituency level, majority of our youth will have access to skills so that at the end of the day they would use those skills to create their own businesses" he explained.

TEVETA is a regulatory body that was established in 1999 by an Act of Parliament to promote and regulate sustainable provision of quality technical, entrepreneurial and vocational education and training for the Malawian workforce.