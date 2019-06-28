Rwanda, UAE Ink Labour Deal

Rwanda and the United Arab Emirates have signed a labour deal to facilitate Rwandans to work in Asian country with ease.

The agreement was signed in the Rwandan capital Kigali today between the Ministry of Public Service and Labour (MIFOTRA) and UAE's Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization.

According to Gaspard Musonera, MIFOTRA permanent-secretary, the Memorandum of Understanding provides a framework under which further agreements on labour safety, and exchange of skills and human resources will be agreed upon in the future.

"We will interact more about the modalities of how Rwandans can be selected to go and work in the UAE in very safe conditions, among other things. I am sure this will contribute toward our economy, especially in terms of exposure, but also through remittances that can contribute to our GDP," he said.

Speaking to the media, Nasser Bin Thani Juma Al Hamil, the UAE minister of Human Resources and Emiratization, said Rwandans are welcome to work in the UAE both at different levels and in all sectors, assuring them of safety,

"In the UAE, we have many opportunities at different levels," he said. "Our economy is open, we have rule of law governing the interaction between the employer and the employee, and have a protection system where we involve everybody to protect workers' and employers' rights."

According to Musonera, about 200 Rwandans are currently working in the UAE, having gone there before the two countries could sign the labour framework.