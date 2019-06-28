Malawi Queens Final Netball World Cup Squad Named

Malawi Queens coach Griffin 'Zagalo' Saenda has named the final squad for the Netball World Cup, which takes place in Liverpool from July 12 - 21.

Towera Vinkhumbo in the squad Laurene Ngwira (r) and others ready to perform and want to win

Malawi will be without star player Mwawi Kumwenda who is injured.

But UK-based Joyce Mvula will join the squad in Liverpool.

"Getting the best players to come with to Liverpool is very important and critical part of our preparations," he said after announcing the squad of 12 on Thursday.

"I have worked with all players we had in camp during a week's camp in Blantyre and I have assessed them and l feel we have selected the best.

"I have also been working very closely with coach Whyte Mulilima to make sure that we choose what we believe are the best players for this World Cup.

"I have spent some time also assessing one of the players who is plying her trade in England Lauren Ngwira and this also helped us identify what value will she bring into the team."

The final 12 selected for the Vitality Netball World Cup is as follows:

Laureen Ngwira

Carol Mtukule

Towera Vinkhumbo

Joana Kachilika

Grace Mwafulirwa

Takondwa Lwanzi

Thandie Saenda

Bridget Kumwenda

Alinafe Kamwala

Joyce Mvula

Sindie Simutowe

Jane Chimaliro

Meanwhile, Malawi National Council of Sports (MNCS) has assured Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) of funding for the Queens' participation at Netball World Cup in Liverpool.