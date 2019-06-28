Rwanda Scoops Five Awards At Tea Forum in Kampala

Rwandan companies have won five awards at a regional meeting of tea stakeholders underway in Kampala, Uganda.

Rwanda also produced the winner of the overall award at the 4th African Tea Convention on Wednesday.

The firms including Rwanda Mountain Tea (overall winner), Kitabi BP 1, Nyabihu PF1, Gisovu PD, and Kitabi D1.

The companies were recognised for their "best quality tea" after shinning in a recent East African team competition.

The convention was organised by the East African Tea Traders Association and attracted participants from mainly across Africa.

The meeting was opened by Uganda Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda on Wednesday.

Rwandan tea is traded in Mombasa, Kenya and has continuously outperformed other regional teas during auctions, fetching as high as US$5 a kilogramme.

Participants at the forum discussed developments in the tea value chain, including factors affecting tea farmers and other key players.