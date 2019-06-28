Zimbabwe: Dhlakama Defends Musona

Rodwell Dhlakama, the first coach to give Warriors skipper Knowledge Musona national captaincy, has urged the nation to remain calm in the wake of an unexpected dip in form of the forward.

For the first time in his international career, Musona has been heavily criticised by his own supporters after failing to inspire the Warriors to victory against Uganda on Wednesday night at the on-going African Cup of Nations football finals in Egypt.

The 29-year-old missed a number of clear-cut goal scoring opportunities, attracting the fury of an expectant nation, whose hopes of a knock-out appearance are now hanging in the balance.

However, Dhlakama the coach who gave Musona the first national team leadership role at Under-17 and then Under-20 level, says just like any Zimbabwean he is disappointed but is optimistic the Warriors captain will rise again.

"I am very disappointed that we failed to utilise the chances we created and I understand why there is a massive backlash against Knowle (Musona).

"He has not been at his best, but the criticism on him is a bit too much now, he missed some glorious chances but that is part of football.

"He has not had the best of seasons and in football it is expected that he will not be razor sharp, but that does not mean he is a bad player, he needs a few more games to get back in the groove.

"He did not play regularly in the just-ended season and it explains why he is not match fit, but if you look at the matches he has played so far he is regaining his fitness levels slowly," Dhlakama said.

"He is a special and rare talent, he is the kind of a player who can change the game in the split of a second, look at his contribution in the build-up to the Khama (Billiat) goal, only world class players have that vision, anticipation and passing accuracy.

"I saw that special talent in him when he was still an upcoming player, he together with Khama and Mathew (Rusike) showed their class at a very early stage," he said.

Dhlakama urged the nation to rally behind their captain, imploring Sunday Chidzambwa to continue playing him.