Zimbabwe: Credit Cards Still Valid - ZTA

The Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) has assured tourists that international credit cards are still usable in Zimbabwe following the new monetary regulations announced by Government through Statutory Instrument 142 of 2019. Government on Monday announced new monetary regulations through a statutory instrument, which is also known as Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (Legal Tender) Regulations, 2019, which effectively outlawed the multi-currency system and introduced the Zimbabwe Dollar.

In a statement, ZTA said tourists can still transact locally using international credit cards like Visa and Mastercard, change any freely convertible foreign currency in banks or bureau-de-change or make prior arrangements with their banks so that they withdraw cash at local ATMs.

"The Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) would like to assure all visitors to Zimbabwe that the recently promulgated Statutory Instrument 142 of 2019 will not negatively affect the travelling public, specifically foreign visitors.

"Credit Cards are readily acceptable everywhere in Zimbabwe where the relevant arrangements have been made with the International Credit Card Companies such as VISA, MASTERCARD and others issued by different banks in the countries of origin of the travellers.

"Visitors may also withdraw local cash from international credit card enabled Automated Teller Machines (ATM's) of the different banks. These will be clearly marked international and will have the logos of the accepted credit card companies.

"Foreign cash may be exchanged at the bank, bureau-de-change or any other authorised foreign currency dealers at the prevailing bank rates.

"Online payments and telegraphic transfers remain acceptable forms of payment in Zimbabwe," said the tourism authority in a statement.

The tourism authority also advised that the e-visa system is still functional and visitors can still apply and pay for their visas to Zimbabwe online while those wishing to use the visa on arrival can also still pay, where applicable, using foreign currency at any port of entry.

The ZTA clarification came in light of social media speculation that tourists will not be allowed to carry foreign currency on them once in Zimbabwe, a position which the authority has also dismissed as unfounded.

The measures are in line with Government efforts to grow the tourism sector as contained in the economic blueprint, the Transitional Stabilisation Programme (TSP), through which Government seeks to build a foundation for Vision 2030.

To date, Government has introduced incentive packages and relaxed restrictive visa requirements where visitors from at least 25 countries who previously belonged to category C visitors (visa before travel) have been upgraded to category B (visa on arrival).