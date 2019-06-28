Uganda: Ebola Now Under Control, Says Govt

Government has said they are on top of the game in preventing the further spread of the Ebola Viral Disease (EVD), which has ravaged neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) for a year now.

Dr Allan Muluuta, the assistant commissioner for disease control at the Ministry of Health, said although Kasese District alone on a daily basis can get more than 10,000 people crossing from DR Congo, no one goes unmonitored.

"They have two market days and all these days people are being screened, and doing hand washing. It is a lot of activity, so we have budgeted for $7m (about Shs25.8 billion) but that could go higher," Dr Muluuta said Wednesday in Kampala.

He added that the number of contacts is currently not significant but they are following them in four sub-counties and seven villages.

He was receiving supplies and medical equipment worth Shs115 billion for the prevention and control of Ebola donated by the Aids Healthcare Foundation (AHF), a global non-profit organisation with a mission to rid the world of HIV/Aids.

The supplies include thermo scanners, alcohol swabs, zinc oxide adhensive tape, needle and syringe sets, sharps containers, biohazard bags-bin liners, spray pumps, and chlorine powder, among others.

Others are sanitisers, mattresses, hand washing metal stands and cans, gumboots and gloves, among others.

Mr Henry Magala, the AHF country director, said the contribution of medical supplies is regarded as an advocacy voice to the government of Uganda and other stakeholders to stockpile Ebola supplies at the designated centres.

"Health workers should be protected from Ebola infections with adequate medical supplies and equipment. We thank Ministry of Health for the ongoing public awareness about Ebola transmission and protection. It should be sustained," Mr Magala said.

At least 1,063 people, both health workers and contacts, have since been vaccinated including the mother of the two children who died of Ebola, according to Dr Muluuta.

Both the assurance and aid come at a time when the Ministry of Health is seeking another $7.5m (about Shs27.8 billion) to respond to the Ebola which has since claimed three people.