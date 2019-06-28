27 June 2019

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Galmudug Is Planning to Hold Its Leadership Elections Next Week

Tagged:

Related Topics

Galmudug is planning to hold its leadership elections next week, the region's leader confirmed Wednesday. Somali prime minister, Hassan Ali Kheire has reached Adado town on Wednesday a day he visited Dhusamareb town.

The prime minister was received by Galmudug leaders including the region's president, Ahmed Duale Haaf. President Haaf held a meeting with the prime minister in the state's presidential palace in Adado.

The two discussed wide range issues including the political crisis in the region, elections as well as the cooperation between the federal government and Galmudug state. After the meeting, both leaders addressed the public in an open area in the center of the town.

Addressing the crowd, President confirmed that his committed to holding the elections next week.

"We are planning to prepare and hold the elections this coming week, it will be peaceful, free and fair," he said. On his part, the prime minister pledged that his government will support Galmudug hold elections peacefully.

"The government is ready to support and implement the decisions by Galmudug people and their leaders," the PM stated. The prime minister lauded the leader of Galmudug for his committed to hold elections and progress he achieved while in office.

Somalia

Govt Moves Step Closer to Reviving Oil Sector With New Terms

Somalia's oil ministry has moved a step closer to alleviating more than two decades of oil-sector paralysis. Read more »

Read the original article on Shabelle.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.