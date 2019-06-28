Somalia: Galmudug Is Planning to Hold Its Leadership Elections Next Week

Galmudug is planning to hold its leadership elections next week, the region's leader confirmed Wednesday. Somali prime minister, Hassan Ali Kheire has reached Adado town on Wednesday a day he visited Dhusamareb town.

The prime minister was received by Galmudug leaders including the region's president, Ahmed Duale Haaf. President Haaf held a meeting with the prime minister in the state's presidential palace in Adado.

The two discussed wide range issues including the political crisis in the region, elections as well as the cooperation between the federal government and Galmudug state. After the meeting, both leaders addressed the public in an open area in the center of the town.

Addressing the crowd, President confirmed that his committed to holding the elections next week.

"We are planning to prepare and hold the elections this coming week, it will be peaceful, free and fair," he said. On his part, the prime minister pledged that his government will support Galmudug hold elections peacefully.

"The government is ready to support and implement the decisions by Galmudug people and their leaders," the PM stated. The prime minister lauded the leader of Galmudug for his committed to hold elections and progress he achieved while in office.