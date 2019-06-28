Somalia: Heavy Inter-Clan Battle Erupts in Somalia Town

A resident says a fierce gunfight broke out Thursday morning between two rival clan militias in the town of Wanlaweyn, located about 90 kilometers southwest of Mogadishu.

The tribal violence has left several people dead while dozens of others wounded, according to the resident, who spoke to Radio Shabelle on condition of anonymity.

The clash was ignited by a dispute over a checkpoint on the western outskirts of the town.

Local authorities are trying to intervene in the warring sides and ease the fire that shattered a period of relative calm in the strategic city which links Mogadishu to Baidoa.

The situation remains tense and Civilians are living in "shock and panic" as the clan battle rages on since morning with no immediate intervention from regional officials.