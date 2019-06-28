Cameroon: Montreal Protocol On the Ozone Layer - Minister Advances Need for Ratification

Given the guidelines of the agreement, substances that deplete the ozone layer will be greatly reduced therefore minimizing their hazardous effects to the environment.

In order to enable Cameroon actively participate in the global action to reduce the production and expansion of hydrofluorocarbons in the atmosphere, the Minister of Environment, Protection of Nature and Sustainable Development, Hele Pierre on June 24, 2019 before the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Senate assisted by the Minister Delegate to the Minister of External Relations in charge of Cooperation with the Islamic World, Adoum Gargoum defended a bill on the amendment of the Montreal Protocol on substances that deplete the ozone layer. Minister Hele Pierre defended bill No 122/PJL/SEN/2L before the Committee members in the presence of the Minister Delegate to the Presidency in charge of Relations with Assemblies, Bolvine Wakata. Going by the defence reasons of the Minister, its ratification will greatly reduce the risks of skin cancer, eye and lung cancer; ensure the careful and rational use of resources while enabling Cameroon benefit from financial assistance and technological transfer from the Multilateral Fund for capacity building. Minister Hele Pierre outlined substances threatened by the ozone layer, which the ratification of the protocol will facilitate their reducing, hence the protection of human health and the environment. "Among these substances, we can mention, inter alia CFCs and HCFCs, very stable and flammable used as refrigerants in cooling and air conditioning systems. Methyl bromides, less stable and non-flammable used in fumigation to control pests. Halons, which are non-flammable and used as extinguishing gas and fire protection, and TCC (carbon tetrachloride), a type of solvent used to remove dyes and other stains," the Minister enumerated. On the fundamental purpose for the amendment to the Montreal Protocol adopted on October 16, 2016 in Kigali, Rwanda, the Minister said it will combat global warming. "Hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) have a global warming potential 14800 times more powerful than Carbon dioxide. They trap heat and warm the planet. The increase in their concentration in the earth atmosphere is one of the factors causing global warming. The elimination therefore of HFCs is one of the most rapid climate change mitigation levers available in the medium-term," Minister Hele Pierre explained. The Minister said the ratification of the Protocol will reduce the emission of hydrofluorocarbons into the atmosphere and identify in a restrictive manner other substances to be controlled that deplete the ozone layer.