Africa: CAN Total 2019 - The Lions Are Waxing Strong

They resumed training yesterday afternoon, 26th june 2019 with the same zeal.

After a tantalizing 2-0 victory over the African Wild Dogs of Guinea Bissau on Tuesday June 25, 2019, the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon yesterday got up from sleep with more relaxed faces. At the open hall of their den, accolades, analyses and debates have taken centre stage among supporters, media men and administrative officials.

While some say the Indomitable Lions have sent very strong warning signals to all the teams in the competition and not only their Group F opponents, others argue that it is only after the match against the Black Stars of Ghana that the Lion's strength and chances will be measured. Lodged in the same hotel and despite the tight security, there is total conviviality between Cameroonian officials and their last opponent Benin. Two former Lions Olembe Olembe, Bill Tchato as well as the team press officer, Lucres Mebenga, have been up to the task by keeping and assuring everybody in need.

With regards to training, the Lions began the day by visualising yesterday's encounter during which Coach Clarence Seedorf and his assistants with the aid of video specialists meticulously x-rayed the different positive and negative aspects of the match. After the video session, those who played for more than fifty-five minutes on Tuesday June 25, 2019 were asked to rest in order to recover, while the other players went for usual training. The training consisted of forward and backward jogging, side shuffles, muscles stretch, ball joggling and short passes. So far, no serious injury has been reported by the medical team, all the twenty-two players are in good form including Captain Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting who was replaced after feeling some light pains on his thigh