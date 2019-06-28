Sudan: SNLM Delivers Its Vision to Military Council

Khartoum — The Salvation and National Liberation Movement(SNLM) has handed over its vision to the Transitional Military Council(TMC).

The SNLM political coordinator, Alamal-Huda Ahmed said the movement's vision came within framework of efforts being exerted to achieve peace in the country and including arrangements dealing with the issue of the armed movements.

He urged speeding up steps to complete arrangements of understandings.

It worth mentioning that the TMC deputy chairman, Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo announced recently that the TMC will meet the all armed movements within framework of task of a high committee formed by the TMC to communicate with the all armed movements.