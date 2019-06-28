27 June 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: SNLM Delivers Its Vision to Military Council

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Salvation and National Liberation Movement(SNLM) has handed over its vision to the Transitional Military Council(TMC).

The SNLM political coordinator, Alamal-Huda Ahmed said the movement's vision came within framework of efforts being exerted to achieve peace in the country and including arrangements dealing with the issue of the armed movements.

He urged speeding up steps to complete arrangements of understandings.

It worth mentioning that the TMC deputy chairman, Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo announced recently that the TMC will meet the all armed movements within framework of task of a high committee formed by the TMC to communicate with the all armed movements.

Sudan

Crackdown On Protestors Across Sudan This Week

Protests, rallies and vigils demanding full civilian rule in Sudan took place on Wednesday, despite crackdowns by the… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.