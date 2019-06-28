27 June 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: FM Undersecretary Meets Representatives of Organizations Resident in Sudan

Khartoum — The Foreign Ministry Undersecretary, Ambassador Omer Dahab met with representatives of UN agencies resident in Sudan and briefed them in details on progress of events in Sudan within framework of partnership between government of Sudan and UN organizations in various scopes of cooperation.

Representatives of the international organizations , for their part, affirmed full readiness to push efforts forwards boosting democratic system in Sudan and that they would not enter in political affair and would commit with their mandated tasks.

