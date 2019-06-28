27 June 2019

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Activities By Eritrean Nationals in Diaspora

Asmara — Eritrean nationals in Italy, Australia, New Zealand and the Republic of South Sudan have conducted various activities depicting their attachment with their homeland.

The national associations in Italy, Eritrean community, PFDJ and YPFDJ and the National Union of Eritrean Women organizations as well as the committees of Media and Diplomacy conducted six months activity assessment meeting.

Indicating that the new era unfolding in the region is the result of the strong resilience and steadfastness of the Eritrean people, Mr. Fesehatsion Petros, Eritrean Ambassador to Italy, called on the nationals to strengthen participation and contribution in the implementation of the national development drives.

The participants on their part expressed readiness to strengthen organizational capacity and contribution to the national development endeavors.

Likewise, at a seminar the Eritrean nationals residing in Sydney and Adelaide, Australia, conducted, the Consul General of Eritrea in Australia and New Zealand, Mr. Mehari Tekeste gave extensive briefing on the peace and stability unfolding in the region.

In the same vein at a seminar conducted to Eritrean nationals residing in the Awil region, the Eritrean Ambassador to the Republic of South Sudan, Mr. Yohannes Teklemicael called for strengthening organizational capacity and participation in the national development programs.

Copyright © 2019 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.