Liberia: President Weah Holds Talks With Visiting U.S. Delegation

Monrovia — The President of the Republic, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah, on Thursday, June 27, 2019 welcomed a delegation of the United States government at his Foreign Affairs Ministry's office to a meeting at which time he stressed the need for enhanced bilateral cooperation, coordination and collaboration between Liberia and United States.

The delegation was headed by Assistant Secretary of State for Education and Culture Affairs Bureau, Marie Royce, and included amongst others Ambassador Christine Elder and USAID Mission Director Anthony Chan.

The Liberian leader used the meeting to accentuate the historic relations between Liberia and the United States, describing the US as Liberia's staunchest ally.

President Weah told the delegation that despite prevailing challenges facing Liberia, his government was fully prepared to deliver on deliverables of its flagship program, the Pro-Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development which, amongst other things, places premium on education, health, agriculture, and youth empowerment.

He acknowledged the longstanding contributions of the United States of America in Liberia's quest to build sustainable peace, democracy and a vibrant economy, noting that his government finds true partnership in the US towards tackling Liberia's challenges in the days and years ahead.

"We have challenges everywhere that we as allies and partners need to address," the President told the US government delegation, adding that in addition to iron ores and rubber which are the major exports of the country, Liberia has great potential in other sectors including palm oil, timber and cocoa.

President Weah also said most Liberian youth were consumed by substance abuse and that "these young people need rehabilitation and reintegration as well as vocational and technical trainings in order to avert a looming human capacity deficit in the country."

Speaking on behalf of the delegation, Marie Royce, Assistant Secretary for Education and Culture Affairs Bureau, said the USA is always willing to work with Liberia in addressing some of the challenges facing the country towards sustaining the peace and development.

"I am in the country to meet with key partners in the areas of education, culture and tourism," she briefed President Weah. "I will be holding separate meetings and making some presentations as well."

She also promised to provide an opportunity for leadership, including Full Bright and Humphrey Fellows exchange programs between Liberia and USA.