Rwanda, Botswana Commit to Strengthen Ties

Rwanda and Botswana have committed to strengthen bilateral ties aimed at transforming the lives of the citizens of the two nations.

This emerged during President Paul Kagame and First Lady Jeannette Kagame two day state visit to Gaborone, Botswana yesterday at the invitation of President Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi.

During the visit, the two leaders held bilateral talks before witnessing the signing of a general framework agreement covering the areas of trade, investment, health, tourism, mining, peace and security among others.

Later in the day, the President and the First Lady attended a dinner hosted in their honour.

Speaking at the dinner, President Kagame said that the two countries share aspiration of improving the wellbeing and ensuring prosperity of their citizens.

"Rwanda and Botswana share the aspiration for the wellbeing and prosperity of our peoples, and we are pleased to be here, to strengthen our friendship and bilateral cooperation," he said.

"Our officials have been working together to strengthen our partnership in priority areas that will contribute to transforming the lives of the people of the two nations," Kagame said, adding; "I have no doubt that we shall succeed in this important task. This is because we are both committed to delivery, transparency, accountability and involvement of our people in their own development."

The President said that with both nations being members of the African Union, they will work closely to integrate and advance the continent.

"Rwanda and Botswana are both committed members of the African Union, and we continue to work together, as well as with other member states, to integrate and advance Africa," he said.

The President also toured the FeedMaster Botswana Facility, a cattle feedlot in the outskirts of Gaborone where he was shown best practices in upgrading the condition of cattle before it is processed into beef exports.