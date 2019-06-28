Zimbabwe: Zinara Finance Director, Deputy Suspended

Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) finance director Simon Taranhike and his deputy Anyway Mudodo, who are under investigation on allegations of criminal abuse of office and attempts to conceal corruption, have been suspended from duty with immediate effect.

The pair was suspended yesterday pending disciplinary action.

Said Zinara board chairperson Engineer Michael Madanha: "They were (recently) picked up by the police for investigations and these are centred on fuel coupons that are alleged to have been misappropriated. And therefore the procedure is to suspend them and institute disciplinary measures. I haven't seen the suspension letters, but I have been reliably informed that there are some suspension letters for the two."

This come after Taranhike was recently accused of releasing 1 800 litres of fuel to some members of the local media and abusing the parastatal's petty cash.

He was on Monday arrested by the police before being handed over to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) for further investigations.

There are reports that Taranhike had been sucked into a fuel scandal that he reportedly intended to use to "grease media friends" and others who were not connected to the parastatal.

According to the reports, a junior ZINARA employee stated in his report that he was bullied into releasing 1 800 litres of fuel by Taranhike.

At that time, Taranhike was not prosecuted, but was asked to reimburse the fuel.

It was further alleged that an electronic mail sent by Zinara administration manager Mr Peter Boterere to acting chief executive officer Mr Mathlene Mujokoro revealed that Taranhike ordered one Jaricha to issue 1 800 litres of fuel to an unnamed local journalist.

Last month, Ms Mujokoro and former audit manager Mr Shadreck Matengabadza resigned, while 19 employees were arrested for fraud cases involving over US$210 000.

Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Joel Biggie Matiza has appointed a new board for Zinara chaired by Eng Madanha to deal with the rot at the parastatal.

The new board was appointed following the dissolution of the Wilfred Ramwi-led board last year, which was accused of covering up corruption.

The board is expected to implement recommendations of the Grant Thornton audit report which unearthed serious corruption at the parastatal.

Taranhike is not new to the criminal justice system.