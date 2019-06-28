Sudan: Lt (Gen) Mohamed Gets Acquainted On Animal Resources Performance

Khartoum — Member of Economic Committee of Transitional Military Council (TMC) Lt ( Gen) AL Sir Ibrahim Mohamed ,who supervises the Ministry of Agriculture and Forests (MAF) and the Ministry of Animal Resources and Fisheries (MARF) made Thursday an inspection visit to the latter ministry accompanied by MAF undersecretary.

Meanwhile Lt Gen Mohamed held a meeting with MARF undersecretary and the heads of the departments in the ministry.

During the meeting Lt. (Gen) Mohamed was briefed on the details of the performance of the various departments and obstacles facing the ministry particularly in the field of developing and promoting animal resources sector.

He also has got acquainted on the future plans and programs aimed at increasing production and productivity to maintain renaissance of animal sector.

Lt Gen Mohamed underscored the importance of coordination and cooperation to achieve renaissance of animal sector and achieve the goal of exporting meats rather than livestock.

As well he has called for availing meats for the local market consumption with reasonable prices to reduce livelihood burden on the public.