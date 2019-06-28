Sudan: Delegation of Nemeiri Military Academy Concludes Visit to Red Sea

Port Sudan — Delegation of Nemeiri Military Academy concluded a several-day visit to the Red Sea State Thursday within framework of the practical program for participants of the 19th war session.

The Academy delegation met with caretaker Wali of the Red Sea State, Maj. Gen. Isam Abdul-FarajM and the Commander of the Strategic Red Sea Sector, held a series of meetings with the commanders of the regular forces and visited the maritime and heritage museums.

The delegation was honored during the visit by the Wali of the Red Sea State who indicated, while he was addressing honoring ceremony, to role of the Nemeiri Military Academy for enhancing the military work and qualifying the Armed Forces members.