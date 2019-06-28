Sudan: Mowen - Dialogue and Consensus Are Means to Solve Country's Crises

Khartoum — Chairman of the Higher Shura Council of Dinka Abyei, Chol Mowen, stressed that dialogue and consensus represent the means to surpass the crises in the country.

In a press statement, Mowen has called on the citizens of Abyei in Khartoum and other states not to join the demonstration scheduled by some circles on June 30 on ground that it would lead to anarchy and will not solve any issue.

He praised the role played by the patriots who have presented initiatives for consensus and bringing closer views, appreciating the role of the regional and international friends of Sudan who presented their initiatives to bring closer the views of the two sides of negotiation and to prevent slide of the country into the unknown.

Mowen has called on all parties and organizations to work seriously for the homeland and for reaching freedom and peace.

He also called on the Military Council and the Forces of the Declaration of Freedom and Change to give attention to the Sudanese people and their future, warning that escalation by any party will meet the people's aspiration.

He called for expediting the formation of a competencies government that realizes the revolution's aspirations which was launched by all people.

Mowen has lauded the role of the Armed Forces and the other regular forces in assuming responsibility under the internal and external complications.