27 June 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Workshop On Community Tourism to Be Held Next Tuesday

Khartoum — Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Antiquities will organize next Tuesday in collaboration with UNESCO and the Sudanese national commission for science , education and culture(SNCSEC) a workshop on community tourism at Holiday Villa in Khartoum.

The workshop will be attended by undersecretary of Ministry of culture and tourism, Dr Graham Abdul-Gadir, director of UNESCO office in Khartoum and the SNCSEC secretary-general.

The workshop set to put general policies over provision of necessary funding for local families and communities around the tourism sites and integration of these communities in the tourism activities in order to achieve value added to the tourism destination.

The workshop , which will draw 25 participants from different sectors concerned with tourism activity, will review working papers to be presented by the participants.

