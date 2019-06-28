Sudan: TMC Issues Decree On Amendment of Investment Act

Khartoum — Chairman of the Transitional Military Council (TMC), Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan, has issued a constitutional decree on amendment of the Investment Act for the year 2013 to become the National Investment Act, amendment of the year 2019.

The constitutional decree included a new article after the Article (20) on the customs exemptions.

The new article reads that the National Investment Authority may grant the project exemption from customs duties on capital equipment that is not included in the customs tariff, in coordination with the concerned ministry, provided that the exemption for the state investment project shall be upon recommendation of the Minister of State to the Chairman of the Authority.

The same article reads that the project shall be granted exemption from customs duties for the means of transport, except for the administrative vehicles, "Saloons, capacity of more than 1000 CC, pick up cars and stations.

The added article has subjected the production inputs for investment projects that are not included in the tariff for the same class of the production inputs in the tariff according to the regulations.

The decree stipulates numbering the National Investment Promotion Act for the year 2013 accordingly.