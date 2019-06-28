Sudan: Military Junta Meet With Troika Members

Khartoum — Abdelfattah El Burhan, chairman of the Transitional Military Council (TMC), met with members of Sudan Troika (USA, the UK, and Norway) on Wednesday June 26 at the Republican Palace in Khartoum.

According to the official Sudan News Agency (SUNA), "the meeting discussed the current political situation in Sudan and progress of the negotians between the TMC and the Forces of Declaration of Freedom and Change (FDFC)".

The international envoys also met with Lt Gen Mohamed Hamdan, the deputy chairman of the TMC and head of the High Committee for Negotiations with the Armed Movements.

According to SUNA, the Norwegian Envoy pressed the Troika to support mediation efforts being exerted by the African Union and Ethiopia in Sudan. He expressed support to the AU position on the formation of a civilian transitional government, hoping that the two sides will reach an agreement for the interest of Sudan.

The US Embassy in Khartoum released a statement late on Thursday, after envoy Donald Booth concluded a four-day visit to the Sudanese capital. He expressed support for the Sudanese protest movement and called for a civilian-led government amid stalled negotiations between opposition forces and the TMC.

Booth urged the military to "stop attacks on civilians, allow peaceful assembly and protest, and support an independent investigation into the horrific June 3 attack on the peaceful sit-in". He advocated for restoration of internet service and advised against unilaterally forming a government or organizing elections.

Previous statements

On June 4, the Troika condemned "the violent attacks in Sudan on June 3, which resulted in the killing and injuring of many peaceful civilian protesters. By ordering these attacks, the Transitional Military Council has put the transition process and peace in Sudan in jeopardy.

In the statement, the Troika also expressed its serious concern over the TMC's announcement that it will cease negotiations with the Alliance for Freedom and Change, retract all previous agreements with them on formation of an interim government, and will hold elections within nine months.