27 June 2019

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: President Meets With New UN Envoy in Mogadishu

The president of Somalia's Federal Government, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo held his first meeting with the newly appointed United Nations envoy, James Swan.

According to a statement released by the presidency, both sides discussed the current situation in the country, military and politically as well as the humanitarian crisis.

Swan looks forward to working closely together with the Federal Government and the Somali people to further strengthen ties between the UN & Somalia on shared priorities.

The new envoy conveyed a message of support from UN secretary-general to the government and the people of Somalia.

James Swan, arrived in Mogadishu this week to take up his duties. A career diplomat, he brings extensive experience working in sub-Saharan Africa.

