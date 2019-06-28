Africa: Millions Still Without Toilets Practice Open Defecation

Nairobi — EFFORTS are underway to support over 6 million people that are without toilets and mostly practice open defecation in the Eastern and Southern Africa region.

They are among 673 million people without access to basic sanitation services globally.

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has concluded a summit in Nairobi, attended by development partners, private sector, financial institutions, and government representatives to accelerate market-based solutions for making toilets and sanitation services more affordable and accessible by 2021.

Without safe toilets and waste management systems, diseases such as cholera, typhoid, hepatitis, polio and diarrhea can spread easily hence UNICEF aims to achieve equitable access to adequate sanitation and hygiene for all and to end open defecation by 2030.

Etleva Kadilli, UNICEF's Supply Division Director, said the collective efforts of industry, governments, financiers and development partners were essential to help shape local markets to make safely-managed sanitation services available at scale to those who need them the most.

"These industry consultations are instrumental for exploring innovative ways of transforming local sanitation market structures towards this shared vision."

Sanitation in Eastern and Southern Africa is lagging.

In Ethiopia, Kenya and Tanzania, where over 200 million people live, 81 percent lacked access to basic sanitation and 93 percent lacked access to safe sanitation services.

Kelly Ann Naylor, UNICEF's Sanitation Associate Director, said with 11 years to go before the target date of the Sustainable Development Agenda, market-based approaches to sanitation must be accelerated.

"However, market-based sanitation alone will not suffice," she said.