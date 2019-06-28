Nigeria: 3-Storey Building Collapses in Lagos

Barely four days after a building collapsed in Mafoluku area of Lagos, injuring eight persons, a similar incident, involving a three-storey building this time, occurred at K Farm, Obawole Estate, in Iju area of Lagos, yesterday.

Although no death was recorded according to the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, several persons sustained varying degrees of injury. The three-storey building was under construction.

Residents blamed the incident on substandard materials and called on relevant authorities to bring down the building completely to avoid disaster.

One of the residents, Mr. Taiwo Omonla, said: "I rushed down from the office immediately I was informed of the incident. Luckily, it did not affect our building. But our concern is for relevant government agencies to come and bring the building down completely and also to clear the debris to avoid any disaster.

"Another concern is the effect on other buildings close to the affected one. The agency should also investigate the exact cause of the collapse. We are thankful to God that it did not claim any life."

General Manager of LASEMA, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, who confirmed the incident, said: "This is to inform you that a three-story building collapsed at K Farm, Obawole, off Iju Road. It was a building under construction and people occupying the building have been evacuated and the injured are responding to treatment.

"No fatality was recorded. All the key stakeholders in disaster management in the state are on ground. However, the building will be pulled down for the safety of the people living in the area.

"All the buildings surrounding the affected one will be subjected to solid material testing."

Efforts to get reactions from the estate's management proved abortive, as journalists were prevented from entering the estate by guards, who threatened to fight with anyone that attempts to disobey them.