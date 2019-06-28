27 June 2019

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya's Most Successful Hockey Club on the Brink of Disbandment

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ayumba Ayodi

In a move that could have a far reaching effect on women's hockey, Telkom, one of the leading communications firm has stopped sponsoring its women's hockey club.

It came as no surprise when the news were delivered at the team's training grounds at City Park Stadium on Wednesday when Telkom moved to withdraw after sponsoring the team for 25 years.

The team that produces close to 90 per cent of the players to the national team, can either look for another sponsor, move on as a self-sponsored outfit with a different name or disband altogether.

"There were all hints since last December when we won the continental clubs title that Telkom would stop facilitating the team. Those fears were confirmed when there were no news of the sponsorship renewal in March as it has been done the previous years," said a source from the team's training. "An official from Telkom delivered the bad news."

Telkom, the most successful club in the country, have won the national women's Premier League title since 1999 besides bagging the continental title six times.

"We are yet to decide what to do now," said a club official.

Kenya

U.S. Institute Trains Women to Spot Potential Terrorists

The U.S. Institute of Peace is training Kenyan women from 20 organizations to help fight terrorist radicalization… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.