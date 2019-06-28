Liberia: Israel Gives Terrorist Alert

-names several training sites

Israeli Ambassador to Liberia, Ghana and Sierra Leone Madam Shani Cooper - Zubida alerts the Government of Liberia on potential terrorist threats, disclosing that Tehran is establishing a network of terror in Africa.

"And we are talking about homeland security; we are talking about avoiding and preventing ... these terrorists coming into Liberia. This is what we are talking about," Amb. Cooper - Zubida warns in a press conference in Monrovia.

She refers journalists to an article published in a British news outlet [the Daily Telegraph] two days prior to her interaction with the media here which explained about the Iranian terror network in Africa.

"But apparently Iran is, uh, for the last few years establishing a network of terror in Africa. And we are not talking about Iranians who are coming here, no. They are training local people to become terrorists and we are worried about it," she says.

The Daily Telegraph's report published on 24 June, details how Iran is setting up a network of terror cells in Africa to attack U.S. and other Western targets in retaliation for Washington's decision to impose sanctions against Tehran, citing Western security officials as sources.

The newspaper says Iranian cells are said to be active in a number of African countries, including Sudan, Chad, Ghana, Niger, The Gambia and the Central African Republic, respectively.

The aim of the new terror cell is to target U.S. and other Western military bases on the continent, as well as embassies and officials, the publication continues.

The Telegraph indicates that the new terror network has been established on the orders of Qassem Suleimani, the head of the Quds Force, the elite section of Iran's Republican Guard Corps that has responsibility for overseas operations.

Amb. Cooper - Zubida notes that Iran is deliberately trying to destabilize Africa.

Concerning logistical assistance to Liberia, the Israeli Envoy explains that most of the things that her country is doing for now is sharing know - how and knowledge.

"We would like to see Liberia as strong an independent country that doesn't need left overs; that you can have it yourself, you know; achieve things by yourself," underscores.

She indicates that her country really believes that there is strength in Liberians and the minds and capabilities are here, but it's only a matter of approach to realizing this, further cautioning that if you don't have a central regime, resources including oil, fish and whatever natural resources can easily be taken away because there is no control.

Concerning the situation between Israel and Iran, Ambassador Cooper - Zubida explains that it is not a secret that Iran wants to destroy Israel and it (Iran) is preparing nuclear bombs for that matter.

However she says Israel is fighting diplomatically with all its capabilities against this Iranian intention.