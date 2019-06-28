Nigeria: 118,000 Borno Children, 944 Teachers to Benefit From EU Education Project

The Country Director of the Child Rights Organisation, Dr Hussaini Abdu said 118,000 children and 944 teachers will benefit from a new education project funded by European Union (EU) and Plan International Nigeria's in Borno state.

Abdu said the three-year project is funded by the European Union (EU) and is aimed at providing access to safe, inclusive and quality primary and secondary education for both boys and girls in particular (aged 6-18) who have suffered displacement or have returned.

According to the statement, more than 10 million children out of school are in Nigeria, with 60 percent of them being girls. The North East region has one of the lowest literacy rates compounded by a decade of insurgency.

He said the project which will be launched by the Borno state governor is aimed at restoring children who have been displaced by the crisis in the state back to school to be implemented by Plan International Nigeria in partnership with Save the Children.

He further said at least 18, 000 children and youth who have dropped out of education will benefit from Accelerated Learning Programme (ALP) in cohorts over the course of the project, 80, 000 primary and secondary school pupils will benefit from improved access to quality education, 12, 000 young people will benefit from life skills training and 4,300 will be receiving employability & business training.

Also the project according to him, will renovate and rehabilitate 182 physical disabilities inclusive classrooms, construct 550 gender disaggregated, girl and disability friendly latrines, 16 new boreholes with hand pump, provide voucher based scholastic materials to benefit 23, 000 learners targeted, train and sensitize beneficiaries on hygiene practices.