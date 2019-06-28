Liberia: Fallen Senator Lies in State

The late Grand Cape Mount County Senator Edward B. Dagoseh was laid in State Thursday, June 27, 2019, at the Rotunda of the Capitol in a solemn atmosphere.

Senate President Pro-Tempore Albert T. Chie notes the fallen senator loved academics, as he taught Accounting and Finance at the University of Liberia.

He recalls that exactly 103 days yesterday, similar protocol was observed for the late Montserrado County Senator Geraldine Doe-Sherif and to some extent, the late District#15 Representative Adolf Lawrence, who died in a car crash.

"We are here to bid farewell to our brother and friend, farewell as he takes his journey back to our Creator, it reminds us once more that all of us are dust and to dust we all will return", Pro-temp Chie laments.

He notes that the late Senator Dagoseh was a Christian, who knew Christ as a Savior, adding that they were paying tributes to an astute Statesman whose ability in lawmaking, oversight and representation won the hearts and admiration of his constituency of Grand Cape Mount County.

He continues that the fallen senator served his people well and was very sure of re-election, and divested all of his power and authority as a lawmaker, living his life as everyone else during his sojourn on earth, regardless of race, religion, economic, social or political status.

Sen. Chie discloses the late Senator Dagoseh told him that he (Sen. Dagoseh), the late Geraldine Doe- Sherif and one of their friends from the Liberia Revenue Authority went to India to seek medical treatment, but the colleague from the LRA was the first to die followed by the late Sen. Doe- Sheriff, and now Dagoseh.

In his tribute, Speaker Bhofal Chambers says the fallen senator lived a sagacious life and will forever be remembered; adding that may his departure be a success to the great beyond, reminding that in the midst of life there is death.

On behalf of the Grand Cape Mount County Legislative Caucus, Rep. Emerson Kamara from District #3 asserts that the people of Grand Mount miss the late senator so dearly and the entire Liberian Senate is deeply in sorrow.

"We are lack of words because we are in tears for the loss of our brother; we say sorry to the bereaved family for this great loss." Rep. Kamara concludes.

The late Senator Edward B. Dagoseh died on June 1st in Monrovia, following a protracted sickness. He served as Chairman on the Committee on Ways, Means and Finance of the Liberian Senate.

He also worked on other committees at the senate prior to his demise. Interment follows at his home town in Grand Cape Mount County.