Liberia: CU to Graduate 600 Students Today

The Cuttington University holds its 2019 commencement convocation today at the college's main campus in Suakoko, Bong County as about 600 students walk out of the wall of the university.

According to Dr. C. Patrick Burrowes, the Vice President for Academic Affairs, the University will today and tomorrow June 28&29, 2019 graduate over six hundred students from her three campuses in the country.

The CuttingtonVice President said there are 61 students graduating from the Junior College in Kakata, Margibi County, while 291 from the undergraduate Programs inSuakoko, Bong County and 288 from the school of Graduate and Professional studies in Monrovia.

Additionally, he said 29 students are obtaining Post Graduate Diploma in Education (PGDF) and Post Graduate Diploma in Monitoring and Evaluation (PGDME).

Dr. Burrowes disclosed that students who have being conferred or awarded degrees by the University in distinct academic disciplines are students who have been academically examined and have satisfactorily gone through the ranks and files of the University's academic curricular activities in line with best international academic standards and practices.

He notes that as part of Cuttington University' mission to producing more qualified and knowledgeable Liberian professionals in different specialized studies, the institution remains committed to providing quality educational services and fostering a 21th Global Century education in the Country.

"This year's commencement is associated with major events that have beautified the entire commencement convocation. The activities started with the Herbert and Marion Donovan College of Allied Health Sciences Tea Party on June 15, 2019, followed by the President's Traditional Tea Party on June 26, while separate Baccalaureate Services were held on the University's three campuses on June 16, 21, and 23 respectively," Dr. Burrowessaid.

This year's commencement convocation is under the watchful eyes of Dr. Herman Browne, President of the Cuttington University.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Lewis G. Brown II, former Liberia's Permanent Representative to the UN and former information Minister is the Speaker of the 11th Commencement Convocation of the University's Associate Program, Mr. James G. Dimka, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Nigerian is the 58th commencement convocation Speaker of the University's Undergraduate Program, and Mr. SiakaToure, Chairperson, Board of Trustees, Aminata and Sons, will serve as the 13th commencement convocation speaker of the University' School of Graduate and Professional Studies.

This remarkable occasion is expected to be honored by the chairman and members of the Board of Trustees of the Cuttington University, former faculty and staff of the University, high profile Government officials, officials and members of the Bong County Legislative Caucus, parents and guardians, families and friends of the graduates.

The 58th commencement convocation celebrates the 'KORLOFALEEKE' Class of 2019 undergraduate (a Kpelle language meaning, 'Education Never Lies'), while the 11th commencement convocation of the 'LUX ET VERI TAS' Class of 2019 Junior College (a Latin Phrase meaning, ('Light and Truth') and the 13th commencement convocation of the 'KWADO' Class of 2019 Graduate School (a Mano language meaning 'We Are One').