Nigeria: Panel Recommends Signing of African Free Trade Pact

A presidential committee on impact and readiness assessment of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement yesterday recommended the signing of the treaty.

The African Union's Heads of State and Governments had at the body's 10th Extraordinary Summit in Kigali, Rwanda, on March 21, 2018, adopted the phase I of AfCFTA to create a single continental market for goods and services in member nations.

The agreement covers trade in goods, services, investment, and rules and procedures on dispute settlement, including a range of provisions to facilitate trade, reduce transaction costs, provide exceptions, flexibilities.