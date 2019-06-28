South Africa: Environmental Injustice in South Durban - Community Caught Between Toxic Polluters and Climate Shocks

analysis

The South Durban community share their neighbourhood with two of the country's biggest oil refineries practically on residents' doorsteps. With air pollution killing an estimated 20,000 South Africans every year, this is yet another case of profit prioritised over people.

Section 24 of the South African Constitution enshrines that 'everyone has the right to an environment that is not harmful to their health or well-being and to have the environment protected for the benefit of present and future generations, through reasonable legislative and other measures that prevent pollution and ecological degradation and secure ecologically sustainable development and use of natural resources while promoting justifiable economic and social development'.

This is an underpinning statement of an individual's environmental right. In South Durban, however, the enshrined environmental rights do not translate into reality for many in the surrounding community. This particular area in KwaZulu-Natal is one of the most heavily air-polluted areas in southern Africa (Nriagu et al, 1999; Matooane and Diab, 2002), and at the same time is still held by the ravages of apartheid that is deep-rooted in many of the social and environmental grievances experienced today.

