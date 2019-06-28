Ghana/Cameroon: Ayew Battles for Fitness ... Against Cameroon On Saturday ... Against Cameroon On Saturday

GHANA captain Andre Dede Ayew is racing against time to be fit for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations crucial encounter against Cameroon tomorrow.

According to the FA, the Black Stars captain sustained an injury during their game against Benin. He was subsequently substituted in the second half due to precautionary measures.

The 29-year-old Swansea City forward failed to train with the squad after picking up the knock, the FA who is monitoring the situation confirmed in a statement.

"The medical team are monitoring Dede's condition and will advise the technical team regarding his availability depending on how he responds to treatment," the FA statement read.

The skipper will be hoping to return to his full strength to face the defending champions Cameroon in a game that could give a different complexion to the group.

A victory for the Stars will put them in good standing to qualify to the next stage of the competition; while a defeat will hang their chance as they would have to fight a probably wounded Guinea-Bissau side to qualify.

However, further tests revealed that his team mate Thomas Agyepong will not be available for selection in the game against the 'Indomitable Lions' after he was substituted in the 35th minute for sustaining injury in the opening game which ended in a 2-2 with the Squirrels of Benin. Ghanaian defender, John Boye will also miss the game on Saturday due to suspension.

Andre Ayew scored his ninth Africa Cup of Nations goal to become Ghana's all-time top scorer against Benin and will hope to better his record in the subsequent games.