Ghana: KOICA Offers Scholarship for 30 Govt Officials to Higher Education

The government of the Republic of Korea through Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) has announced the provision of Master's degree scholarship for 30 government officials.

The beneficiaries are expected to study in various courses ranging from Global Health Security, Economics, Tax and Finance, Gender Equality, Community Development, Water Resource Management and Energy Science.

Ms Jeeyoung Kim, Deputy Head of Mission at the Embassy of Korea in Ghana, made this known at the 2019 KOICA knowledge sharing forum held in Accra on Friday.

The forum had five beneficiaries from the 2017 scholarship batch present their masters thesis with focus on various disciplines.

Present at the occasion were research supervisors, lecturers from various tertiary institutions, head of institutions, representatives from KOICA as well as the KOICA Alumni Association of Ghana (KAAG)

In an address, Ms Kim noted that incorporating knowledge sharing into bilateral and multi-lateral development corporations was central to the socioeconomic development and institutional capacity of Ghana.

She said her country, through several implementing agencies has supported the development and investment in human capital of Ghana.

The Deputy Head of Mission said Korea's bilateral development cooperation strategy for Ghana focused on four priority areas such as agriculture and rural development, public health, education and energy.

Mr Yukyum Kim, Country Director KOICA, stated that the scholarship would offer exceptional opportunities to beneficiaries as it would help develop the professional and academic skills of personnel.

He said a total of 120 government officials had benefited from the initiative, over the last five years.