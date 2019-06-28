Ghana: Barclays Ghana to Intensify Trade Finance to Businesses

Barclays Bank Ghana, a member of the Absa Group, has held an International Trade Finance Forum for its clients, largely importers and exporters, with a commitment to intensify its trade finance support for businesses in Ghana.

The step is part of the activities outlined to be undertaken by the bank as it transitions to Absa.

A statement from the Barclays Bank Ghana said the bank remained committed to helping Ghanaian traders to achieve their financial goals with a robust and broad array of product offering, coupled with extensive experience in the banking industry.

The statement disclosed that Absa had lined up superior and exclusive offers and opportunities for customers to grow their business.

"The Forum, dubbed: 'Global Trade and Risk Management-Optimising the Way Organisations Transact Business Internationally', provided participants with deep insights into global trade, and exposed them to discussions on Ghana's paperless clearing system," the statement said.

It also gave participants an opportunity under the Africa Free Trade Agreement to examine trends in Ghana's foreign exchange market as well as a platform for an interaction among industry players in international trade.

According to the statement, Mrs Ellen Ohene-Afoakwa, the Corporate Banking Director of Barclays Bank Ghana speaking at the forum gave an assurance to clients that as the bank transitions to become Absa, it would continue to be a key player in assisting them in their trade facilitation.

"As a bank, we intend to continue playing our rightful role by providing superior financial services to facilitate trade between countries and among corporates," she said.

Other speakers at the event were Bohani Hlungwane, the Absa Regional Head of Trade, Ivy Deh, a Senior Dealer at Barclays Bank Ghana and Abena Serwaa Opoku Fosu, the Corporate Affairs Manager at Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority.