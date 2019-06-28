Ghana: Prospective Voters Stranded At Registration Centres in Tema

Tema — Dozens of prospective voters here have expressed their anger and dissatisfaction at the slow pace of the Electoral Commission's (EC) limited voter's registration exercise.

They have accused some of the electoral officers of sneaking their affiliates who had come late to pass through the processes, thereby denying those who spent several hours in the queue the opportunity to register.

Some said they spent the night at the registration centre while others said they arrived at the centre as early as 3am to enable them register early and go to their various workplaces, but the situation had been the reverse.

However, the Tema Metropolitan Director of the EC, Nana Oduro-Numapau debunked the allegations saying there had been strict monitoring of the exercise to avoid any mishaps.

He told the Ghanaian Times that he personally arrived at the centre at about 4am every day to ensure such allegations, among others were avoided, adding that two persons who attempted double registration since the exercise began were picked up and handed over to the police.

When the Ghanaian Times got to the centre at about 11am yesterday, the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Mr Ishmael Ashitey was also visiting the centre to observe the exercise.

There was a long queue but Nana Oduro-Numapau was optimistic and assured that those present would be registered by close of the day, saying about 700 people were registered the previous day.

"Generally the process had so far been smooth and people are waiting for their turn to register. About 5,000 people have been registered since the exercise began," he said.

"We have two programmes running which are the online and the offline. But due to intermittent network challenges we resort more to the offline so at any time, the registration could go on with or without network," Nana Oduro-Numapau said.

Mr Ashitey expressed satisfaction at the pace of work and the conduct of party agents.

He urged Ghanaians who have attained 18 years to register, as prescribed by law, to enable them become eligible voters and make informed choices during elections.