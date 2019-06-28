Ghana: UPSA 2019 Leadership Colloquium Held in Accra

The 2019 edition of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) Leadership Colloquium was held in Accra on Wednesday under the theme: "The role of strategic leadership in the Ghana beyond Aid Agenda."

The event was aimed at merging industry with academia to create the platform for students to share values learnt.

Organised by final year students of the school pursuing various disciplines in Masters of Business Administration (MBA), Master of Philosophy (MPhil) and the Master of Science (MSc), the annual event was used to discuss their encounters during their field visit to several companies they chose to do research about.

The Minister of State at the Presidency, Mr Abu-Bakar Saddique Boniface, implored the private sector to create conducive environment for more savings to boost the country's economy.

He stated that the private sector generated a lot of savings which opened up for valuable credit that could be used for national development.

Alhaji Boniface, who is also the Member of Parliament for Madina in Accra, emphasised the need to promote financial inclusion among the citizenry, adding that the country had always relied on foreign support "whereas the country's available resources could be mobilised."

He charged the students to make good use of the knowledge they had attained to transform the country, rather than solely relying on government.

The Pro-Vice Chancellor of UPSA, Professor Charles Bannor, observed that to enhance development in the country, there was the need to make good use of the country's available resources.

"Resources are just monies that you have refused to convert to capabilities. It is the capabilities that you derive in strategic management that will ensure that you survive as an institution," he noted.

The UPSA Pro-Vice Chancellor indicated that his students were performing well because the management made good use of resources available to ensure their experiences were met and enhanced.

As part of the programme, the students made presentations to a panel on 10 companies including VINAB's Shipping Limited, Ace Medical Insurance Limited, Chocomac Ghana Limited, Anloga District Assembly, Synergy Commodities Limited, Entrance Pharmaceutical and Research Centre, Healthcare Networks Limited, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Radiance Petroleum Limited and Food 101.