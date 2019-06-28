Ghana: 100,000 Copies of Core Literature Books for SHS Students

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has taken delivery of 100,000 copies of 'Kwadoan Notes on Core Literature' a supplementary book on English Literature for distribution to Senior High Schools (SHS) in the country.

Published by Kwadwoan Publishing Limited, the book is a commentary on selected books and poetry for second cycle schools approved by the National Council for Curriculum Assessment (NACCA).

The cost of the books is valued at GH¢ 1million.

It is carefully written to meet the needs and expectations of both students and teachers of literature.

Presenting the books, the Publishing Editor of Kwadwoans Publishing Limited, Mrs Gloria Addo Safo said the presentation was her outfit's contribution towards the improvement of the teaching and learning of literature at the SHS level.

She said over the years, performance of students in literature had been a major challenge and to help improve on the situation, these commentaries had been put together to support the students.

Mrs Safo said the presentation was also to support government's implementation of the Free SHS programme, stressing that "We know that government is doing its best to provide quality education for all but we know government alone cannot do it and that is why we have decided to contribute our bit towards the whole programme."

She expressed the hope that the GES would distribute the books to all the schools to enhance the teaching and learning of literature in the schools.

On his part, the Deputy Director in-charge of Managerial Services at GES, Mr Anthony Boateng expressed his gratitude to the company for the gesture.

He assured that the books would be distributed to all schools to support the teaching and learning of the subject as intended.

Mr Boateng said even though it was the primary responsibility of the government to provide education for all, the GES was also aware that government alone could not do it all, and welcomed the gestures as demonstrated by Kwadwoans Publishing Limited.

"It has come at the right time, more especially as we have challenges with the English Language and other core subjects," he emphasised.

He noted that the Free SHS had come with its attendant increase in number of students and even though the government was doing its best, "we will still need support from individuals and the public."