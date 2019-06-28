Ghana: Irate Youth Set Ablaze Juju Man's House Over Murder of Girl

Kumasi — Some irate youth of Ejisu Gyamasi, in Ashanti Region, on Tuesday night set ablaze the house of a juju man from Benin, who has been accused of having a hand in the murder of a 15-year-old Juaben Senior High School (JHS) female student.

According to the youth, apart from the JHS student, there had been three strange murders, all of which the victims were females.

They claimed that the juju man, whose name was not immediately known, was chased out of Sewuah, nearAtonsu, when he was suspected of similar crimes.

However, personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service quenched the fire, which had destroyed television set, ceiling fan and other personal belongings, but the juju man had travelled to Benin at the time of the attack.

Some of the angry youth, who spoke to the Ghanaian Times, alleged that the juju man was behind recent killings in the area, and called for his ex-communication from the area.

The Ejisu-Juabeng Divisional Police Commander, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Stephen Tane Ngissah, who confirmed the story to the Ghanaian Times, said one person has been arrested in connection with the arson.

He said the police rescued two boys, who were in the house at the time of the arson, and rushed them to the hospital for medical attention.

ACP Ngissah cautioned the public to refrain people from taking the law into their hands, but rather report cases to the police.

It is recalled, the Ghanaian Times in the June 24, 2019, issue reported that the deceased, Linda Asante, was murdered by unknown people at Gyamasi, where her body was found in a bush near an uncompleted building with her limbs, private part and other vital parts chopped off and all her hair completely shaved.

Linda Asante was said to have been missing for a week during her school's short vacation.

The body had been deposited at a mortuary at Ejisu for autopsy as police investigation continued.